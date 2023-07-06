‘There’s Life After Domestic Abuse’: Why Taylor Armstrong Joined RHOC

Taylor Armstrong made waves in Real Housewives history after becoming the first star on two different shows. She was cast on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while married to late ex-husband Russell Armstrong. Two years after splitting up, Taylor also left the show in 2013.

Now, Taylor is back as a “friend of” on the Real Housewives of Orange County. And she is well-placed among the OC ladies. Not afraid to take on Heather Dubrow, Taylor is already making an impact early on in the season. But dealing with idle gossip and drama is one thing. Taylor wants to make a much more poignant message with her return to reality TV.

Taylor likens herself to a “phoenix rising from the ashes”

“The reason I wanted to come back is because my life is so different now,” Taylor exclusively told OK! magazine.

“I want people to see there’s life after domestic abuse,” she said of the claims of physical assault she made against Russell in divorce filings. “My life’s not perfect, but it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes. I want survivors to see there is love after, and that you can look to the future as opposed to the past.”

It’s also a chance to showcase who she really is. The strife of Taylor’s former marriage took a toll. Now, with second husband John Bluher by her side, the aspiring actress is able to be a much more authentic version of herself.

“I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills. I didn’t really get a chance to be myself,” Taylor explained.

Participating on the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was a challenge as Taylor was out of the loop for quite some time. She was cast as a “friend of” for RHOC, which suits her just fine.

“I had to play catchup on why people are fighting over something that happened four years ago,” Taylor explained.

“As much as I want to have an opinion, I wasn’t there,” Taylor said of meshing with a new group of ladies. “The hardest part is figuring out, “Where do I land?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

