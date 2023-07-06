Work Crews Tear Down Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Before Closing Date

It was just a couple of months ago when Lisa Vanderpump announced that her iconic self-named restaurant, PUMP, would be closing its doors for good. In a way, it was the end of an era, but an end that made conclusive sense.

Lisa explained more than once that the decision to close the doors was purely financial. The cost of the venue no longer made sense. And more power to Lisa; she has several other restaurants to look out for on top of Vanderpump Rules and other television pursuits, so she should focus on whatever she wants to.

A little less than a week ago, PUMP would see its last hurrah of sorts. The restaurant was going out with a bang, and several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast and crew were there to celebrate. But apparently, unbeknownst to us, this would be the last time that PUMP would be serving anyone.

Lisa’s own PUMP is taken apart

TMZ obtained exclusive photos of a crew dismantling and loading pieces of the outer gate into a truck. As one might imagine, the restaurant itself was abandoned during the process. What’s confusing is the dismantling took place Tuesday, July 3, when the official close date was Thursday, July 6.

The choice to tear things down early was baffling considering the restaurant pulled in even more of a profit on July 4. Of course, Lisa made it clear that she’s done with the property, and not only because of increasing rent payments.

For current-day Lisa Vanderpump, the world is her oyster. She has so many projects to move onto that she likely won’t even have time to think about PUMP. And though the restaurant itself is gone, the many memories remain, in part immortalized by Vanderpump Rules.

