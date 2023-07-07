‘Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow’: Kyle Richards’ Cryptic Quote Amid Separation Rumors

It hasn’t even been a week since news broke of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy’s alleged separation. But even still, it seems to be all anyone can talk about. And with good reason, the two were an absolute power couple.

For many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, their relationship proved that love was alive and well. Granted, Kyle and Mauricio denied the reports of divorce. But they did admit to having a rough year.

Understandably, the pair called for privacy as they worked out any troubles between them. Unfortunately, being public figures comes at a cost. Almost everything they do will be analyzed under a microscope. Including Kyle’s recent and confusing Instagram story.

Kyle’s playing mind games on her IG story

On her Instagram story, Kyle posted a picture of a scenic Colorado forest. The shot was pretty enough on its own, but Kyle decided to sprinkle some confusion in there as well, presumably just to keep everyone on their toes.

She overlayed the photo with text saying, “Parting is such sweet sorrow.” The choice to post such a thing now of all times is baffling, to say the least. She would’ve had to have known the message a post like this would send. And yet, here we are. Optimistically, we could perhaps say that she was parting from Aspen, Colorado.

But the fact is, we have no idea what Kyle was ultimately talking about. And it’s possible that she knew that. It’s weird to say, but separation is often good for PR. Right now, everyone is talking about Kyle. And perhaps this IG post was just meant to stir the pot further. And if that was her intention, it worked.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK KYLE MEANT WITH THIS MESSAGE? WAS SHE TRYING TO STIR THE POT?