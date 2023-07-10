Charity Lawson Hits Back at Follower Who Says The Bachelorette Is ‘Boring’

The plots on reality TV are, admittedly, a little thin. But reality TV has always been more about character than about plot. If a person is interesting enough, they can carry a show.

The Bachelor franchise for instance has been running with the same format for over 20 years with pretty minimal changes. But it works because of the range of people who come on the show.

Right now, Charity Lawson is the titular Bachelorette, and for some, that’s great. Many find her engaging, interesting, and lovable. Others however would describe her time on the show as boring. But Charity has proven she won’t take that lying down.

Charity claps back on Twitter

Then don’t watch Kathleen, entertain yourself elsewhere — Charity Lawson (@charitylaws_) July 5, 2023

While live tweeting through the July 3 episode, Charity tweeted, “All I can say is. It’s a TV show.” Presumably, this was in response to those confused by some of her more questionable choices. Charity was likely admitting that production was a big factor in some decisions made. While most replied with their support, one user was a bit peeved.

“It’s boring,” the Twitter user wrote in reply to the original tweet. Charity, not missing a beat, replied, “Then don’t watch Kathleen, entertain yourself elsewhere.” Kathleen didn’t seem to have a problem with obliging, only responding with a thumbs up. Credit where credit is due, Charity’s response was on point. Even if Charity is the Bachelorette, she doesn’t owe anyone anything.

Entertainment is subjective. If people aren’t enjoying Charity’s run as the Bachelorette, literally no one is forcing them to keep watching. The most power a viewer has is in choosing what they spend their time watching. And in that sense, television is kind of like a democracy. So cast your vote where you think it counts.

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.

