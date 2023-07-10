Kyle Richards Denies Dating Morgan Wade

Reading too much into matching ink. Rumors have gone into overdrive since news emerged that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy’s marriage is on the rocks. The former couple deny that infidelity had anything to do with their issues. But we wouldn’t be dealing with reality TV royalty without a tremendous amount of juicy gossip.

One rumor that surfaced was word of an affair between Kyle and singer Morgan Wade. Their matching tattoos came under scrutiny as evidence of an alleged affair. But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied any intimate relationship with the “Wilder Days” performer.

The alleged relationship is “just a rumor”

“We are very good friends,” Kyle said of her relationship with Morgan. According to an article by Page Six, she was spotted out Friday night in West Hollywood, California maneuvering her Range Rover out of a parking spot. Former RHOBH cast mate and bestie Teddi Mellencamp was seated shotgun.

Kyle confirmed that whispers of a sexual relationship with Morgan are “just a rumor.” The curt “yes” is in stark contrast to an answer she gave hours prior to a different paparazzi. During that encounter, Kyle said, “I’m not gonna answer that.”

The pap then referred to the matching tattoos that Kyle and Morgan sport. All the while, the RHOBH star was maneuvering her vehicle out of its parking spot.

“We have matching tattoos, too,” Kyle said, gesturing to Teddi. “[Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” she coyly responded.

The interview ended there, as Kyle was able to drive her black Range Rover out of the West Hollywood, California parking lot.

Kyle and Mauricio’s split is shrouded in confusion as the former couple publicly denied that a divorce was imminent. They spent the Fourth of July together a day after news of their split broke and Mauricio was spotted with his wedding band. Kyle also claims to be “not single.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KYLE WHEN SHE SAYS SHE IS NOT HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH MORGAN? DID YOU THINK THE MATCHING TATTOOS HAD ANY DEEPER MEANING? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING ON BETWEEN KYLE AND MAURICIO?