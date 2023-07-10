Real Housewives of New York Season 14 Taglines Revealed

Well, we’ve finally made it. The premiere of the Real Housewives of New York — the new era — is finally here. And although we will always hold Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan in high regard, it’s time to embrace this new crop of Housewives. And from the looks of the trailer and teasers, we are in for quite a treat.

Like every new season of Real Housewives, fans excitedly look forward to the reveal of their favorite lady’s tagline. It’s been a while since we’ve had a proper reveal of RHONY’s opening credits, but thanks to Entertainment Weekly, the moment has finally arrived.

New RHONY taglines

The newest season of the Real Housewives of New York City’s opening segment looks breathtakingly gorgeous. It has stunning views and fire looks — what else does a Bravo fan need? Oh, that’s right … the perfect amount of shade.

Cast member Ubah Hassan opens up with the confidence and energy every Housewife should possess, saying, “The secret ingredient? Darling, it’s me.” On the other hand, Jenna Lyons gave us something predictable and overdone, like, “My lashes may be fake, but I definitely keep it real.”

Her co-star, Erin Dana Lichy, channeled her inner LeAnne Locken when she declared, “I’m a true New Yorker. The only bull I’ll take… is by the horns.” Jessel Taank gave fans a dose of what they can expect from her, stating, “I always bring the flavor. It’s not my fault you don’t have any taste.”

Sai De Silva seems she may be a handful this season, saying, “In New York, there’s a lot of bad apples. But I’m the baddest of the bunch.” And Brynn Whitfield finished off strong with a shocking, “I like to laugh, but if you make me mad, I’ll date your dad.”

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHOSE TAGLINE IS YOUR FAVORITE? WHOSE COULD’VE NEEDED MORE WORK?