Real Housewives We’d Actually Want To Hang Out With

Every time a new season of Real Housewives airs, it isn’t too hard to imagine befriending one of the fantastic Bravo housewives. Each personality brings something exciting to a friendship circle, whether it is advice, humor, business knowledge, or honesty. As we get older, it sometimes can be hard to make new friends. However, if we had to pick a few women from the Real Housewives to chum around with, we have a few fun names to consider for our list that would leave any viewers with stitches in their side from laughing too hard. These are the Real Housewives we’d want to hang out with the most.

Dorinda Medley

(Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

The queen of “make it nice” and Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley, would be the most honest friend you could possibly have, with her not being afraid to tell like it is. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a trip to the Berkshires and a stay in Blue Stone Manor? Dorinda knows how to entertain, and there would be no doubt that you’d be entitled to all the perks as her friend.

Dorinda is worldly and well-traveled. A friend with these traits is sometimes hard to find, since a lot of people enjoy staying close to home. But with Dorinda by your side, you would be given a different perspective on life—one that might be the blonde saying, “I’ll tell ya how I’m doing, not well bitch!” when asked how her day is going. While you may have to contend with her being overserved more often than not, stay away from the cocktail bars and the friendship should be able to bloom.

Margaret Josephs

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

The blonde in pigtails is definitely someone you would want on your team. Arsenal or not, Margaret Josephs knows how to stick up for those she is close with. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a gigantic heart. Viewers have seen her this past season helping out her friend and employee, Lexi, by helping to raise her son and letting her live in the guest house. When Margaret loves, she loves hard. She is the number one supporter you want in your corner, which is why she’s one of the Real Housewives we’d like to hang out with.

Margaret also has a funny bone that can’t be beaten. Even though her quips are often wasted on the likes of Teresa Giudice, the Macbeth Collection founder knows how to apply a good zinger during an argument. She mixes her wit and brains to often combat her frienemies with little muss or fuss. Not only can she stand up for herself, but she can stand up for her friends, which she often does as she has no problem stepping into the line of fire to help out a chum.

Shannon Beador

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Okay, even though Shannon Beador can be a bit much, she would be one fun friend to have in your group. So she’s neurotic and downright paranoid, but to the people who actually treat her the way a friend treats someone, she’s funny, wise, and loyal. The mother of three has no problem laughing at herself and loves to pull a silly prank that could liven up any friend circle. If you want high energy, Shannon is the Real Housewives friend to have, as she is always dialed in.

Also, everyone needs a friend that cares about health and wellness. The California native may sometimes take her love of holistic medicine a bit too far. However, she would search the internet for hours to find a cure for her friends. Due to Shannon’s love of doctors, she has multiple connections, which could be helpful in a time of need. And even though she might call you up in the wee hours of the morning to vent about her life issues, it’s a good payoff for a loyal friend like Shannon.

Bethenny Frankel

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

If there was one of the Real Housewives we’d want to hang out with and have on our side, it is the OG of RHONY, Bethenny Frankel. It isn’t hard to respect Bethenny’s business prowess. If you caught Bethenny on a good day, you could probably learn a lot from her. Just don’t bring in a half-made toaster oven and try to copy her name (we’re looking at you, Sonja Morgan.) Not to mention, Bethenny would have a plethora of connections.

Bethenny is also a perfect East Coast friend. She is loud, assertive, and sarcastic. These traits are a comfort to those who grew up in NYC and often are signs of a lifelong friend. Bethenny could tear anyone down in a New York City minute if they offended you. What’s more, she would do it with a fierce attitude. Also, Bethenny shops at T.J. Maxx, and who doesn’t love a bargain hunt?

TELL US – WHICH REAL HOUSEWIVES WOULD YOU WANT AS YOUR BFF?