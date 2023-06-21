Real Housewives Who Make Money on OnlyFans

While the Real Housewives make bank on their respective series, a few have chosen to capitalize on their time in the sun even further via the OnlyFans route. This online subscription service is used to host the works of content developers, such as physical fitness experts, musicians, and most often, adult content creators.

Not every Housewife can pull off creating and maintaining an OnlyFans account.

“I’m not calm in the boudoir” Danielle Staub teased, regarding an OnlyFans side hustle. However, one has not yet surfaced for the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Tamra Judge from Real Housewives of Orange County signed up years ago, then promptly walked away before posting anything personal. Tamra joked that she doesn’t even remember how to log in to her page.

Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York had an OnlyFans account, but her page is no longer active. When in use, Dorinda charged subscribers $4.99 per month to view her lifestyle “making it nice” content.

Despite these teases or attempts, several Real Housewives stars are actually cashing in on this platform, making that bonus coin.

Sonja Morgan

Come join the FUN on Only Fans! Click here to subscribe: https://t.co/b8yR8H05o4 ?? pic.twitter.com/NzTho8wtyk — Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) October 3, 2020 Sonja Morgan/Twitter

Real Housewives of New York and Welcome to Crappie Lake‘s Sonja Morgan created an OnlyFans back in 2020. For $4.99 a month, subscribers can view behind the scenes content of Sonja’s day-to-day happenings. For anyone eager to see even more of “the straw that stirs the drink’s” life, a 6-months subscription bundle clocks in at $25.45.

Sonja’s bio reads that she is a “TV personality,” a “Funny Girl,” a mother, a philanthropist, and a designer. With 391 posts-to-date, Sonja is active on OnlyFans, though her overall earnings have yet to be leaked.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville is no stranger to controversy. Formerly starring on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi once yelled “at least I don’t do crystal meth in the bathroom all night long, b***h.” She is, however, doing OnlyFans.

One of the newest Bravo OnlyFans account holders, Brandi signed on in June 2023. She is currently offering a free subscription for her fans. The content given includes risqué images and suggestive teases.

Brandi’s bio reads that she is a “Reality Star, New York Times Best selling author, Model, Milf, Trouble maker, Wine maker, and Happy Hour Enthusiast.” With 20 posts made already, Brandi is moving quickly. This will very likely lead to paid subscriptions or content within her account, shortly.

With her cheeky nature and body positive personality, Brandi’s future earning potential is limitless.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards is no longer yelling “BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO,” unless she’s applauding herself for her massive OnlyFans income. Formerly starring on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, (with a return set for Season 13), Denise created her OnlyFans account in 2022.

To entice new subscribers, Denise offers a free trial for 30 days. After that, a 3-months subscription bundle costs $67.50. If that’s not enough time, a 6-months subscription bundle can also be purchased for $127.50.

Denise has a simple bio that reads, “Hi….Me.” With over 350 posts, Denise has more than 100,000 followers that she interacts with often. As for her income, Denise brings in a cool $2 million a month with her racy posts.

Tori Spelling once even “subscribed under a fake name” to her longtime friend’s OnlyFan’s profile. Here, she spent $400 in a matter of two days out of pure curiosity alone.

Brandi Glanville has not commented on if she’s also lurked on her rumored hook-up partner’s page.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen created her OnlyFans account back in 2021, which she spoke about during filming for Real Housewives of Miami. The cast’s reactions during Season 4 ranged from mortification to curiosity.

Larsa’s account is set for free subscriptions. However, she charges within the platform for interactions. These interactions range from video content, direct messages, personalized experiences, and pictures.

Larsa’s bio is longer than most. Here, she speaks of virtual dates, live streams, and a look-inside of “what it’s like being chased by the world’s richest, most athletic and handsome men.” Larsa’s account currently holds 57 images and 58 videos.

As for Larsa’s earnings, a user once paid $200,00 over a two-week time frame for her content. Shockingly, Larsa’s images of her feet, yes, her feet, bring in over $10,000 daily.

Larsa’s Season 5 tagline now makes sense. “Hate all you want ’cause if I were you, I’d hate me too.”

