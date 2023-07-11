Bethenny Frankel Slams ‘Obsessed’ Luann de Lesseps After Diss

Hopefully I’ll be able to get through this article without receiving a cease and desist. Since the dawn of time or Real Housewives of New York, it seems Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have always been at odds.

There were times of clarity between the two, but they were short and loud fights with the occasional name-calling would soon take over. When Bethenny departed RHONY, no one was happier than everyone Luann. Now, despite seasons having changed and years having passed, we learn time does not heal ALL wounds.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

While Luann and Sonja Morgan tread in the catfish-filled waters of Crappie Lake, they’re also enjoying an RHUGT moment. Recently, Lu and Sonjarita completed filming on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Back in St. Barts.

As they’ve been doing press, they’ve also been throwing shade. Last week, Luann said in an interview that she would prefer never to see Bethenny again. Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and various TikTok creators agree.

Beth got wind of Luann’s unkind words and shared a few of her own. In a Threads comment section, she wrote, “Feels fairly likely since I [sic] my life isn’t a cabaret.” This would be in reference to a screaming match between Bethenny and Luann back in 2019. Since she’s still holding on to that one, it might not be Lu who is “obsessed.”

Bethenny added, “Also I love when people are [as] obsessed with me as she is, so I should send her an edible arrangement.” And should the Duchess of Sussex send one along to Beth as well?

Apparently, Luann doesn’t like the fact that Bethenny “trashed our show,” which is fair. But just because Bethenny trashes it, doesn’t mean she won’t discuss it on her podcast dedicated to Real Housewives. And then, you know, make money from it.

Luann needn’t worry, Bethenny might call her “obsessed” but others call her “employed.”

