Tamra Judge Discusses Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Rumors

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge weighed in on the Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade relationship rumors. After news broke of their supposed separation, Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram to deny the claims. They added it was the toughest year to-date of their marriage.

However, fans on social media were quick to add two and two, and formulated several theories. One of these was a potential romance between Kyle and new best friend, Morgan. They noticed that the duo had matching tattoos and were spotted at several events together.

In a recent episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod, co-hosted by good friend and fellow Housewife Teddi Mellencamp, she discussed Kyle and Morgan’s relationship with guest host, former Bravo producer Carlos King. Tamra noted that the reason the couple denied their separation was because talks about Kyle’s rumored relationship with the singer was “going crazy” on social media.

Tamra Judge offers her two cents

(Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

While Tamra claimed to not know the “truth of it,” she said: “I know that they have been close, I know that if you are a fan of the show and you go down that rabbit hole, you can make yourself believe just about anything, because there is a lot of interactions between the two of them.”

The podcaster noted that she was still unsure about the rumors of Kyle and Morgan forming more than a platonic friendship. But, she confessed that it was suspicious, “If you go down all the rabbit holes of all the TikToks, all the information.”

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Kyle put her relationship rumors with Morgan to rest. As paparazzi caught up to her in West Hollywood, the RHOBH star revealed that they were “good friends,” and assured that all the social media chaos is only a rumor.

Tamra, for her part, continued to weigh in on the issue and said, “But also we don’t know yet, we don’t know, and when we know, we’ll know.”

The RHOC cast member, however, also maintained that the couple’s three children – Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15 “have so much respect and love for each other that even if they do separate or divorce, they will remain close.”

