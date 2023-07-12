EXCLUSIVE: Raquel Leviss Joins Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Filming With Cast Next Week

It’s official: Raquel Leviss has signed on the dotted line for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. Exactly how she will fit into the show moving forward remains to be seen, but she will be filming with the entire cast for the first time at some point next week (July 17-23, 2023).

Raquel is walking into the lion’s den

Raquel has signed her #PumpRules contract. First full cast filming event is next week. ? — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) July 11, 2023

A source close to production on the series confirmed the news, after it was originally reported on social media by the Twitter account @thebravobabe_. The reaction was hostile, as is to be expected. Raquel was exposed for having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, behind the back of her supposed best friend, Ariana Madix. Sandy and Ariana had been together for almost a decade at the time of the Scandoval bombshell breaking.

After the explosive Pump Rules Season 10 reunion, it’s hard to imagine Raquel having fun while filming for Season 11. Ariana, and other cast members such as Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, are unlikely to give her the time of day. It could be that her contract is a limited one, and she won’t play an integral role into the dynamics of the overall narrative. One thing’s for sure, though. Her return is going to turn heads.

Some viewers are worried about how her return could negatively affect her mental health. Raquel has been open about her struggles since Scandoval broke. She checked herself into a facility to work on her mental health, but recently checked out. Going straight back into the world of reality TV may not be the best move. Sadly, sometimes the money is too good to turn down.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 11? ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT RAQUEL COMING BACK FOLLOWING HER MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES? HOW WILL SHE FIT INTO THE SHOW?