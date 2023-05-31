Raquel Leviss Remains in Mental Health Treatment Facility, Communicating With Tom Sandoval

We’re getting more info on the status of Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules. There has been a lot of speculation going around, and for the most part, that’s all we hear – rumors.

There is a lot of talk surrounding where Raquel really is, and what she’s really doing. With the reunion ongoing, its become almost personal for many viewers. They’ve let their “not about the pasta” level reactions lead the way, and the opinions are coming from all directions. Cue Part 2 of the reunion!

It was recently alleged that Sandoval and Raquel are still speaking. He was on a recent flight to “f*ing Pittsburgh” for a show, and a snapshot of Tom on speakerphone showed painted nails and “Raquel Leviss” across the phone. Maybe it was her – the evidence is pointing in that direction.

But where is Raquel? I like to think she is where she says she is. In 2023, and with a world steeped deep in stigma, let’s not minimize mental health for the sake of a TV show. A rep for Raquel previously stated, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.” Her rep added, “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion … Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Be well, Rachel

What’s all this about her not having her phone? This isn’t Passages. It’s not Dr. Drew’s Celeb Rehab. If she is in mental health treatment, she more than likely has her phone. And sources have told Radar Online, Tom and Raquel do still communicate, and Raquel has access to a phone.

Back in March, Raquel said, “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved” in the wake of the scandal. She added, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Give her the grace to figure it out. All people struggle, all people go through things, and let’s not kick a person when she’s already been squashed by the VPR cast. Though fans seem committed to kicking her, and kicking her, and kicking her it does nothing to change her behavior or encourage growth. Actually, it can lead to incidents like the death threats she is said to have received.

Watch the VPR Reunion – Part 2 on Wednesday, May 31 at 9/8c on Bravo. Part 3 follows a week later.

