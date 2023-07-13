Chanel Ayan Defends Sonja Morgan Against ‘Gross’ Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy is in the process of learning a valuable lesson: don’t mess with The Real Housewives. The Barstool Sports founder thought throwing shade at Sonja Morgan would be funny. But, little did he know, the Real Housewives of New York City fandom doesn’t play around when it comes to our beloved Lady Morgan.

RHONY fans aren’t the only people coming to Sonja’s defense. The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan is now entering the chat, and she’s got some choice words for Dave. Period, dot.

Who’s gross?

The unexpected war of words started when Sonja playfully made a comment about Dave. He had previously made a crass comment about Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian having a hypothetical motel rendezvous. Sonja, being herself, commented, “Awesome. Does that mean Dave will take me to a motel?”

When Dave got wind of Sonja’s proposition, he rudely said, “With all due respect … gross.”

Dave could only be so lucky to be in the presence of Sonja, but alas, she didn’t have to respond to his nonsense because everyone did it for her, including Chanel.

She entered the comment section on an Instagram post about Dave’s insult towards Sonja. Never one to mince her words, Chanel responded, “He is gross Sonja is a catch and hot.” She continued, “He be lucky she even thinks of him be appreciative bro.”

No lies detected there, Chanel! Tons of fans poured into the comments to show support for Sonja. One fan hilariously quipped, “He’d be lucky to have a motel night with Sonja.”

He’d be lucky to intern for Sonja, let alone have a motel night with her. Either way, Sonja hasn’t responded to Dave’s diss. She’s probably too busy promoting her new show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 10/9c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SEEING CHANEL AYAN JUMP TO SONJA’S DEFENSE? DO YOU THINK DAVE WILL THINK TWICE BEFORE DISSING ANOTHER REAL HOUSEWIFE?