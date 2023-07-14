Brynn Whitfield Worried She Will Be RHONY Reboot Villain

Bravo is putting a lot of eggs in one basket with their Real Housewives of New York reboot. After Season 13’s poor ratings, the network decided to do a hard reset for Season 14, bringing in an all-new cast.

And there’s a lot to be hopeful for with this new cast. Things genuinely seem like they’re shaping up to work out for this new era of New York. But as with any new cast, fans have to wonder what the dynamics are going to look like — who will they love and who will they hate?

Brynn Whitfield seemed like a strong villain contender while production was still ongoing. It looked as though Brynn was a strong motivator for Lizzy Savetsky to abandon the show during production. But that was a complicated issue, and Brynn was not the sole factor in Lizzy’s decision. Still, Brynn worried about how she might be portrayed.

Will we love to hate Brynn Whitfield?

In an exclusive discussion with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Brynn got to share some of her thoughts on her experience with filming. She explained she was “for sure” worried about being edited as the show’s villain. “I think that’s your first thought. I mean, I’m not 100% happy with everything [on the season], but it’s very me.”

According to Brynn, even from the moment she joined the show, she feared that editors would mash-up her lines to create false pieces of dialogue. She also worried she might be fed lines. But by her report, neither of those occurred. The real challenge, she said, was being vulnerable — especially opening up about her “tough childhood.”

“I’m very fun and flirty and extroverted, but I think humor is used a lot as a coping mechanism — at least that’s what my therapist says! Some of that is hard to share, even when I was with friends. But I felt so comfortable with [the cast]. We had a lot of similarities with our moms passing. So I did share, but at first I was like, ‘Okay…’”

And while she doesn’t see herself as the villain of the season, Brynn did admit that the cast “wasn’t talking to me” after the season finale.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c.

