Jenna Lyons Is ‘Sweet’ Rather Than a ‘Bitch’ Says Sai De Silva

You can’t judge a book by its cover! After filming Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City, newbie Sai De Silva has learned that to be true about her new costar Jenna Lyons. In a recent interview with Page Six on their Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, she dished on how Jenna’s actual personality doesn’t match the shrewd expression we all see on her face.

A severe case of RBF

On the podcast, Sai explained that her preconceived notions about Jenna came strictly based on her media presence and her blank expression in photos.

“Jenna is not a very smiley person in her photos, and she has this very stand-offish, almost coldness to her photos,” Sai explained. “When you look at her photos, you kind of just think she has to be a bitch, right?”

Sai, a fashion blogger, explained that Jenna’s cooperate background at J.Crew also gave her some misconceptions about the attitude she’d bring to RHONY. However, now that they’ve grown a friendship, Sai shared that she couldn’t have been more wrong about Jenna.

“A woman who’s extremely successful, you automatically think, ‘She must be a bitch,'” Sai acknowledged. “It’s terrible to say, and I’m guilty of saying that, and I apologize because I want to take it all back now.”

Sai went on to gush about Jenna and her newfound love for their friendship. She shared that despite the cold face in pictures, Jenna is “very kind, very, very sweet.” Sai teased that she and Jenna have grown very close, so it sounds like we have a new dynamic duo on our hands.

“I just had a conversation with her last night because I was so pissed off about something, and I was dropping so many F-bombs, and she was talking me off the ledge,” Sai shared. “So she is a good friend, and she is a great voice of reason.”

Every Housewives cast needs a voice of reason, so Jenna may have found her calling. Sai, Jenna, and the rest of the Season 14 Real Housewives of New York gang make their debut on Bravo on Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET.

