Kim Zolciak Tells Kroy Biermann to ‘Get A F*cking Job’ in Police Footage

It goes from bad to worse before it somehow got better. While body cam videos of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s battles are now becoming public, it makes one wonder what was going on.

We’ve learned during one response call, Kim told an officer she believes Kroy is suffering from decreased mental health. She further said he was no longer the man she married and alluded to a brain injury during his NFL career. But now we see another side of Kim in more released footage. Radar has the details.

It’s Kroy’s fault they ran out of money, allegedly

If you are in any way connected with Real Housewives of Atlanta, please protect your personal peace. A relationship curse must be happening because many current and past stars have had their love lives blown up. While Kim is no longer on RHOA, she wasn’t spared from the hex.

Prior to reconciling with Kroy, they were having a rough time. Reports said they hated each other and repairing the relationship was out of the question. But somehow, love found a way.

Love wasn’t around during this incident, however. Apparently, Kim is trying to pin their massive financial issues on Kroy. Because he’s been busy driving Kim around and brushing her wigs, she’s clocking him for not having a job. Perhaps she should have considered this seven years ago.

Police visited Kim and Kroy after she called them when Kroy allegedly locked up some of her fancy stuff. The working theory is he didn’t want her to gamble anything away. The clip shows Kim with an officer in her closet and he tries to explain Kroy has nowhere else to live. Color Kim triggered because that made her mad.

“Get a f*cking job”

Kim called Kroy a “househusband” and all memories of gambling must have been deleted from her system. Additionally, she said, “If he’d get a f—- job, how about that, if he’d get a job.” But, but I thought she was so concerned about him …

She continued, “He hasn’t had one in seven years, um then maybe he wouldn’t have so much time to f—— sit here in my closet.” Kim further accused Kroy of “stealing” her pricey belongings.

“Like get a f—— job – like that’s the problem!” Oh, I don’t think that’s the only problem. The video stems from a May 2023 response call, which is the same month both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce. At the time, the couple assumed the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

They are currently working together in conjunction with the Lord to repair the relationship.

