Ramona Singer Discusses Reconnecting With RHONY Friends on Ultimate Girls Trip

It’s buzz time for Real Housewives of New York alums. The series itself was completely recast with a new group of women. Meanwhile, select cast from the original group are participating in several spinoffs.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are absolutely charming and hysterical on Welcome to Crappie Lake, which premiered on July 9. The two fan favorites were also cast in Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy alongside Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, and Ramona Singer.

This seems like the perfect mix of core and orbit castmates of RHONY days past. And Ramona promises a balance of tender and conflicting moments. Just as we’ve come to expect from this group.

Ramona referenced “moments” of tension

Ramona recently spoke on her PodcastOne podcast, Turtle Time with Ramona and Avery Singer. There, she described how she reconnected with several of the RHONY ladies, including Kelly and Kristen. The group really came together in the end.

“Because we are truly friends. I mean, Sonja, I love. I don’t hang out with her a lot because she’s doing whatever she’s doing. But we really reconnected. And it was really lovely. Yeah, it was great. It was really wonderful,” the RHONY OG revealed.

Ramona singled out Kristen as one co-star that she really got to know better because of Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I got to know Kristen much better, and that was lovely. We had moments of course. But, basically, because we are truly friends and admire each other, it was great. It was just great synergy, it really was,” she explained.

Ramona shared a picture of herself, Kelly and Kristen with the podcast host who, “wouldn’t have put the three of you together as a group.”

Despite the unexpected trio bonding, it’s clear viewers will get a little Luann, Sonja, and Ramona magic as well.

There’s no premiere date just yet for Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

