Ubah Hassan Teases Explosive Drama in Rebooted RHONY

As you probably know by now, Real Housewives of New York City has a whole new cast this season. Incoming cast member Ubah Hassan is hinting at the drama ahead in Season 14, following Bravo’s release of a trailer showing her in a heated argument with co-star Erin Lichy.

In the video, Somali model Ubah got up close and personal with Erin, ripping a pair of sunglasses off her face during their disagreement. It remains to be seen what provoked the dispute.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail at the Season 14 premiere of RHONY on July 13, Ubah shared why she felt compelled to stir things up in the rebooted show.

Ubah brings the drama

“So for months my nickname was ‘butter knife,’ because I wasn’t cutting,” Ubah laughed. “They were like, ‘Oh she’s a butter knife, she just talks … she can’t follow through with things,'” admitting that was true.

Claiming she doesn’t usually get angry, Ubah added, “I don’t fight with people very often. So I don’t know what happened, but I turned into a machete! I was a machete for hours!”

“Apparently … I don’t like people talking to me with sunglasses,” the UBAHHOT founder said. “I didn’t know [this about me]. This is new.”

“It’s the disrespect,” she said about Erin. “She’s a friend of mine, I love her very much. But if I can’t see your eyes, I don’t really know … are you sincere? Are you mad at me? Are you mocking me? But I should not have taken [them] off.” It was a little on the aggressive side.

When asked which of the original RHONY she most closely resembles, Ubah wasn’t able to find a match.

“Honestly, I really, really wish I could!” she said. “First of all, none of them have accents … so literally no one.”

The proud businesswoman joins the rebooted franchise alongside Erin, in addition to co-stars Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons and Jessel Taank. Brynn and Ubah are the only single Housewives in the cast, but Ubah announced at the premiere that she’s recently found a new someone special.

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c, streaming on Peacock the following day.

