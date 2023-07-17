American Horror Story’s Leslie Grossman Was Approached for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

I definitely wouldn’t mind that! American Horror Story breakout star Leslie Grossman was approached to appear as a cast member on the popular Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Being a big fan of the franchise herself, it definitely would have been worth considering. We’d also love to have Leslie grace our reality TV screens!

Andy Cohen’s recently released book The Daddy Diaries made many startling revelations that left Bravo fans shook. However, the book also shared equally fun memories and anecdotes from the host. One among them was how producers approached Leslie for RHOBH.

Andy shares the fun anecdote in his book where he recalled taking his son Ben to actress Billie Lourd’s birthday dinner, which also had her co-star Leslie in attendance.

It read, “Ryan Murphy was wearing the coolest Prada terry cloth set. I sat next to Leslie Grossman at dinner, and apparently RHOBH casting people reached out to her to see what her level of interest is in being a Housewife. Who knew!”

Leslie Grossman is a loved Bravo fan

Honestly it is no surprise that casting reached out to Leslie. The actress’ dedication to Bravo and the Real Housewives is well-known, considering her frequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Leslie is known to give her honest opinions on some of the most controversial moments on the network. From relationships to drama, the actress is up to date on everything. Imagine if she takes all her RHOBH knowledge to actually appear on the show some day? I would be one of the first people to tune in!

During one of her appearances on WWHL with Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, she didn’t shy away from expressing her views on Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Mia Thornton’s salad fight. She further called herself a “Bravo historian.” Well, I wouldn’t dispute that!

Leslie is known for her love for the Real Housewives and she has gone on to definitely prove that. She has drawn inspiration for her American Horror Story characters from the reality show’s stars, including Mama Dee Simmons from Real Housewives of Dallas, and Tinsley Mortimer from Real Housewives of New York City.

In an interview with E! News, the actress was asked which shows she likes binge. In response, one of her choices was every Real Housewives, before saying, ” I am buying whatever Bravo is selling.”

Petition to get Leslie on RHOBH or any Bravo show, please? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to return in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE LESLIE GROSSMAN ON RHOBH? WHICH SHOW DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD BE PART OF?