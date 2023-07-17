Vanderpump Rules Fan Yelled at Tom Sandoval During Filming

Ever since the news of Scandoval broke, it’s probably safe to say we’ve all wanted to grab Tom Sandoval by the shoulders and just yell in his face. Well, it’s hard to see other people living your dream.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming is well underway, and despite some confusion as to whether Tom would return, he is indeed back in the saddle. Of course, thanks to everything that went down in Season 10, Tom’s developed a rather unfortunate reputation.

Many fans didn’t want him back for Season 11 at all. But even though he’s here to stay, that doesn’t mean things will be easy for him. This was proven when the Instagram account @cici.loves.you posted pictures of a woman yelling at Tom during Season 11’s filming.

Tom gets a verbal beating at TomTom

Reportedly, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval were in the middle of a heated conversation at TomTom. Schwartz raised his hands in the air while Sandoval looked like he was in disbelief. The pair stood up and the conversation moved. That’s when the woman began yelling at Sandoval.

Photos and video reveal the woman yelling at Tom while also trying to film him with her phone. A patron who claimed to be at TomTom that night messaged @cici.loves.you with details. The source says they had no idea what Sandoval and Schwartz were discussing because “TomTom was packed.”

But once the woman began shouting at Tom, the source claims that “production yelled at her after telling people to not say anything while filming otherwise they have to reshoot.” It’s sort of an open secret that reality shows will do multiple takes when needed, despite being ‘reality.’ When yelling interrupts filming, that certainly warrants a retake.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s airdate has yet to be announced.

