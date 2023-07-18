EXCLUSIVE: Nothing Stopping Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Filming Pump Rules This Week

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss is still scheduled to start filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 this week (July 17 – July 23, 2023). Despite playing hardball with Bravo, and holding out for more money, it was revealed that Rachel’s contract for Season 10 of Pump Rules has actually locked her in for this new installment. After just leaving a mental health facility and facing a $200,000 bill, she needs all the money she can get.

Heading to Lake Tahoe on a cast trip

The VPR cast are set to travel to Lake Tahoe for their first cast trip of Pump Rules Season 11. A source close to production told Reality Tea: “There is nothing halting Raquel from filming with the group in Lake Tahoe this week.” Whether or not she turns up to film is another question altogether.

Rachel could continue to hold out for more cash from Bravo. It could be a good tactic, as the network probably don’t want to go into a legal battle with someone who has well-documented struggles with their mental health. On the other hand, risking a lawsuit with such a powerhouse may be a step too far.

Since Rachel checked into her mental health facility, there have been a number of rumors. Some suggested she was pregnant with Tom Sandoval’s baby. Others claimed that she had dumped Sandy soon after the VPR Season 10 reunion was filmed. Then there were reports that the two hadn’t stopped talking on the phone, despite her check-in.

Putting all of these rumors to rest by appearing on Pump Rules Season 11 would be a major power move, perhaps even bigger than changing her name back from Raquel, to Rachel. The road ahead is going to be a tricky one for Rachel to navigate. As a huge reality TV fan, I’m selfishly hoping that it’s one we all get to watch go down on the small screen.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE RACHEL JOIN THE CAST ON THEIR TRIP TO LAKE TAHOE? WILL YOU BE WATCHING VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 11? SHOULD RACHEL GET MORE MONEY FOR APPEARING ON THE SHOW?