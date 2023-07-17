Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Bound by Existing Pump Rules Contract

Ever since Vanderpump Rules Season 10 ended, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind was if Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss would be back for Season 11. By the end of the Season 10 reunion, reports began circulating that Rachel was in talks with Bravo about returning.

Many factors made Rachel’s return uncertain. The hate she received because of Scandoval would make anyone shudder at the idea of coming back to take that again. Not to mention she was staying in a mental health facility, and it was unclear when she’d check out.

But now, it seems the negotiations may have been inconsequential, despite reports from VPR cast members. That said, the negotiations weren’t exactly a farse. TMZ reported their exclusive details.

Rachel must appear on VPR Season 11

One of Rachel’s representatives explained, “She has been under contract … She is just renegotiating possible terms.” Now, the words “possible terms” are doing a lot of lifting in that explanation. If Rachel is under contract, Bravo could already make her appear on VPR no matter what.

So, what exactly was the point of the negotiations? Well, not to give Bravo too much credit, but it was likely a kind gesture on their part. Rachel went through a great deal during Season 10, so it would be fair from a business standpoint to at least hear her out on certain terms. But what were those terms? We have no idea. Salary would be a fair point of speculation.

Unfortunately for Rachel, Bravo can lock her into her original rate and she wouldn’t be able to do anything about it. Another point of negotiation could simply be working hours. And through it all, Rachel does have one potential out — if filming becomes too much for her mental health. But hopefully, things don’t get to that point.

As we pointed out last week, Rachel is already signed on to appear in Season 11 – and she is scheduled to start filming this week in Lake Tahoe.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s airdate has yet to be announced.

