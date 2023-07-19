‘Another Fake Relationship’: Real Housewives of Atlanta Sound Off on Marlo Hampton’s Date

On Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 8, Marlo Hampton went on a blind date with Scotley Innis of Hell’s Kitchen fame. The two had never been on a blind date before, but it seemed to go very well, with some decent chemistry there.

In Episode 10, Marlo brought Scotley along to a brunch with the other Housewives and their families. It was a little awkward seeing Scotley interacting with other castmates. But he was a good sport, and things seemed to go well.

But that was the first time the other Housewives got the chance to meet Scotley. It was a pretty important moment for Marlo. But only after the fact could the Housewives explain what they were thinking at the moment.

Is Marlo paying her new boyfriend?

During the RHOA After Show, each Housewife shared their thoughts. Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield sat with Marlo to discuss. Sanya said, “I thought he was handsome. I mean he’s Jamaican, so 10 points for that.” Shereé added, “Y’all look so cute together. And you can tell the chemistry in person.”

Shereé and Sanya agreed with Marlo that it wasn’t very classy of some of the girls to ignore Scotley. Kandi Burruss on the other hand wasn’t so kind. While speaking with Drew Sidora, Kandi said, “I was thinking, okay, here she comes with another fake relationship.” Drew laughed, but said, “He seems to be really like, into her.”

Kenya Moore, meanwhile, was all on her own and didn’t hold back. “He looked like a Christmas clown,” she said. “He looked like a damn fool. [There] wasn’t enough money in his budget for him to go shopping, which is quite ironic.” Ironic because Kenya believes Marlo paid Scotley. “We know Marlo doesn’t show anything real in her life, so come on, like, don’t waste my time.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCOTLEY IS A FAKE LOVE INTEREST? DO YOU THINK KENYA’S COMMENTS ARE HYPOCRITICAL IN ANY WAY?