Captain Glenn Admits Maybe ‘Subconsciously’ Siding With Gary King Over Daisy Kelliher

After three seasons on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy Kelliher was bound to hit a rough patch sooner or later. Above all, she is human. And her spiraling personal life took a toll on her work ethic at times on Season 4.

Perhaps Daisy could have been cut a little bit of slack, given her stellar track record in the game. But this is luxury yachting. If you have to wait 15 minutes to be attended to while your scalp is bleeding, there is something really wrong. Captain Glenn Shephard had every right to question Daisy with regard to that incident.

Moreover, it was his job to make sure the standard was upheld for each and every charter. The fact that First Mate Gary King also came down on Daisy at times just made it sting a little more for her. And her sensitivity to the criticism was a topic of conversation during the first part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion.

Daisy calls favoritism a “natural thing”

In Peacock’s extended version, Captain Glenn revealed surprising insight on whether he “favors” the deck team or interior.

Host Andy Cohen asked Daisy to share her opinion on the matter. She chalked it up to Gary having more intimate knowledge of the external workings of a sailing yacht.

“I don’t think Glenn favors the deck team. I think honestly — it’s a natural thing in yachting — Glenn is more affiliated with the deck team. He understands it more. Honestly, I don’t think he understands my department and that’s OK. It happens across multiple industries,” Daisy explained.

Captain Glenn then revealed that his tighter bond with Gary could sway his opinion. Certainly, Gary working as First Mate on the boat full time could have that effect.

He responded, “I understand [what the stews] do. I guarantee you Daisy has forgotten more about stewing than I will ever know. And I have a better idea of what Gary is up to. I love Gary, he is my man. I try not to favor him. Maybe I do subconsciously.”

As far as Daisy and Gary’s professional banter, it’s a staple of the show now. They often butt heads on the job. Yet both are professional enough to get the job done at the end of the day.

