James Kennedy Reunites With His Dog Graham in Tahoe

James Kennedy has really ascended as the No. 1 Guy in the Vanderpump Rules group. It’s not hard to look good next to people like Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who have no problem duping their friends and loved ones for months with a secret affair. James is just lucky to be on the right side of history with this one.

Pump Rules is wasting no time profiting from the #Scandoval of it all and going full speed ahead to Season 11. The cast has recently been filming in Lake Tahoe and the internet is losing their minds over every move. Trust me, I love reality TV gossip just as much as anyone. However, it’s not fun when the entire season is ruined via social media and we don’t get to watch it play out in real time. Let’s just take a breath, get a chance to miss VPR a little bit, and just watch the show.

There has been some positive news surrounding James’ trip to Tahoe that doesn’t seem to give away any major plot points from VPR Season 11. Though it does involve James’ past with Miss Rachel.

James Kennedy’s furry best friend

James took to Instagram to reveal that he has reunited with his dog Graham, whom he shared with Rachel. The DJ shared an adorable shot of himself and the fluffy pup by the lake and another photo including Ally Lewber. It’s like the entire post is subtly suggesting, “Rachel, who?”

In the caption of the post, James insinuated that Graham will be living with him in some capacity. “Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you,” James wrote to his dog. After James and Rachel called off their engagement, Rachel seemingly commandeered the pup. It was hard for James to be separated from his doggie son, so the reunion is giving the fandom some much-needed positive vibes amidst all of the turbulence in Tahoe.

The question remains why James and the dog had their long-awaited reunion so far from home. It doesn’t seem like Rachel is on the current chaotic cast trip. That must mean that someone was the middleman for the custody exchange of the dog. If it was Tom Sandoval, I can only anticipate James’ explosive reaction that must have ensued.

