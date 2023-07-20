Lindsay Hubbard Calls Ariana Madix’s New Boyfriend Daniel Wai ‘Sweet’

The verdict is in, and everyone that knows Ariana Madix agrees that Daniel Wai is a keeper. The new romance was blooming as far back as Coachella when the reality TV star was spotted with a mystery man. That person turned out to be her now boyfriend, who is an NYC-based personal trainer.

They’ve shared their romance on social media, including a whirlwind weekend in New York City, and Ariana’s 38th birthday party. As it turns out, Daniel can really cook, too.

Now, one more reality star and personal friend has come forward to sing Daniel’s praises.

Lindsay praises Daniel’s ability to “support” Ariana

Soon-to-be-wed Lindsay Hubbard gave her opinion on the relationship in a recent exclusive with The U.S. Sun.

“[Daniel], who I love, is so sweet … And, like, he’s so easy-going and to be able to step into this [reality] world that we all live in and do it with such ease and comfort and confidence,” Lindsay gushed.

Indeed, Daniel is a newbie to the celebrity world. But it seems he is handling the scrutiny well.

“And, you know, not only on his own, but also to be able to support her,” the Summer House star added.

The outspoken reality TV star was able to spend time with the couple during one of Ariana’s visits to the Big Apple to see her man.

“We hung out with him one night a couple of months ago when they were all in town for something and we all went to Cathédrale for dinner, and that was fun,” Lindsay revealed.

The publicist added that she invited the couple to her upcoming destination wedding in November and they had already RSVP’d.

Lindsay is just months away from her wedding to Carl Radke. The publicist is in crunch mode getting in shape for her wedding day. She even hosted a Barry’s Charity Class.

