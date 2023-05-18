Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai Get Romantic in Central Park

Bi-coastal love! Ariana Madix was seen in New York City getting cozy with personal trainer Daniel Wai. The two have become a hot item after they were initially spotted making out at Coachella. Now, it was time for a date on the East Coast in Daniel’s city of residence.

The couple posted a series of Instagram pictures documenting their whirlwind romance in the Big Apple. No wormy mustaches to be seen. The Vanderpump Rules star has clearly upgraded with her new man. She has all the public support in finding happiness after the devastating discovery that her then boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss.

Ariana and Daniel posted pictures of their time together for followers on Instagram. First up, the couple took a walk in Central Park. Both were clad in athletic wear and sunglasses. In the picture, Daniel and Ariana were cozying up for a selfie.

The couple cleaned up nicely for a dinner date Tuesday evening at French restaurant Daniel on the Upper East Side. Ariana wore a long-sleeve gray mini dress with silver chunky open-toed platform heels. Daniel looked dapper in a black suit and blue button down shirt. He completed the look with shiny black dress shoes. They are standing side by side with their arms around each other in the picture Ariana included in her Instagram Stories.

The couple were joined by their friends and feasted on expresso martinis, roast potatoes, and carved meat. Daniel shared an image of the chef presenting the food. In another snap, the dinner party is posing with the chef.

On Monday night, it was restaurant Campagnola with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

But it wasn’t all play time for Ariana. The Something About Her founder was in town for a Watch What Happens Live appearance. It was the first one Ariana has done since news of Scandoval broke in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale.

