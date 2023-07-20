Vicki Gunvalson ‘Makes Trouble’ Upon RHOC Return, Says Gina Kirschenheiter

The OG of the OC is back, baby!

It’s time that we be honest y’all. The Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t been in its glory days since they decided to fire Vicki Gunvalson. I’m sorry, I had to say it. No matter what you do — whether you sprinkle in friends from other shows or bring back ONE of the force multipliers, you can’t replace the show’s nucleus. Need proof? Just look at the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Anyway, now that Tamra Judge is back on the Real Housewives, her BFF, Vicki, is tagging alongside her. For the show’s longtime fans, it’ll be great to see the Tres Amigas reunited. And according to current OC cast member Gina Kirschenheiter, Vicki’s reintroduction to the series is everything and more.

Gina teases something BIG

On a new episode of HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast, Gina spilled all the tea surrounding Vicki’s return.

“Oh my god, you guys should be so excited. I’m not even joking,” she started. “Vicki is so great. I never thought I would say that either.”

Gina spoke about their cast trip to Mexico, adding that Vicki was so fun to be around. “She loved me. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’”Gina said. “She seems really happy to me.”

“Like genuinely happy, which is really amazing and awesome for her. And she’s freaking hysterical. She’s just so naturally herself. She comes in; she says hysterical sh*t, [and] she makes trouble just being herself. And it’s all incredible.”

I don’t know about you, but seeing Vicki come in and turn sh*t up is what I’m here for. Plus, she’s doing it next to Tamra and Shannon? Please, turn it up!

The Orange County reality star finished her statements about Vicki by teasing that the OC’s OG reveals something so shocking we’ll all be gagged.

“Something that Vicki shared about her life and something that she does. It blew my mind. I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t stop asking her questions about it,” Gina said. “I was like, why isn’t everyone else asking questions about this? It was just so great.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c.

