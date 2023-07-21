Scheana Shay Gives Update on Friendship With Katie Maloney

Looks like Scandoval really helped Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney’s friendship. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules saw a tense dynamic between the two ladies, but the duo have been mending fences one day at a time. Even if it is to support their best friend Ariana Madix as she deals with the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss.

The latest season hasn’t been the kindest to Katie who was seen processing her divorce with ex-husband Tom Schwartz. The former couple got into several arguments over the course, but it all came crashing down when Scheana tried to hook up her then-best friend Rachel with Schwartz. Looking back, it still hurts! In no way was that action justified.

While it created a wedge between Scheana and Katie, the affair brought them together to understand what had happened. Now Scheana has a positive update about their friendship.

It’s all thanks to Scandoval and some emo music

It wasn’t just Ariana who was left heartbroken over the affair but also Scheana who lost two of her best friends – Sandoval and Raquel’s friendship – over the issue. She definitely wasn’t ready to lose more and joined hands with Katie for some music with Ariana.

Talk about building back a lost friendship! The three ladies were guest DJs for Emo Nite in April 2023 and since then both Scheana and Katie have been resolving their issues to reach a better place. On her podcast, Scheana expressed that it was music that brought them together.

Well, this is what we like to see. I’m not justifying Scheana’s actions but it’s one thing we’ve learnt from Scandoval – you clean up your own mess before it gets worse!

Speaking to Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan, Scheana said, “It is amazing how music and something like Emo Nite can just really reconnect people who had had a falling-out. I love that it was able to do all of that for us.”

Scheana further noted that she and Katie are “in a great place.” She said, “We are re-getting into being friends again, and just relearning where we are in life and what we need from a friendship and all of this.” The Good as Gold singer also mentioned that the two had gone for dinner together as well.

Better late than never, ladies! It sounds like the start of a bigger friendship, but for now, we’ll see how the duo fare in the future when the scandal dies down.

Scheana, however, mentioned that she’s still adapting to her friendship with Katie. She expressed getting nervous of her co-star not responding to her texts, thinking something might have gone wrong again.

She said, “I’m like wracking my brain of why isn’t she (answering me) and I’m like, ‘No, she’s just bad at responding. It’s OK, it’s not just you … I get so many scenarios in my head of why isn’t she responding? She hates me. We’re not friends again. She’s mad at me, I did something.”

Well Scheana, if only you can put your worries aside, you’ll be set! Here’s to hoping the ladies sort it all out.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATIE AND SCHEANA’S FRIENDSHIP? DO YOU THINK THEY CAN GET TO BEING BEST FRIENDS?