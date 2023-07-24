Bethenny Frankel Discusses Squashing Feud With Jill Zarin

Real Housewives of New York alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin were besties during the early seasons of the show. But when opportunity knocked on Bethenny’s door, Jill supposedly became jealous. They had a bitter falling out.

After Jill Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away, the ladies spoke once again. They tearfully reunited in front of Bravo cameras outside of Bobby’s funeral. That was uncomfortable.

So, RHONY fans were shocked when Jill appeared on Bethenny’s podcast, ReWives. It was the first time they had spoken in 13 years. Bethenny broke down their conversation on Live with Kelly and Mark. Decider has the details.

Clearing out the friendship clutter

“Reality television is not a nurturing space for any relationship — it’s a destructive space for relationships. So with all that behind us and with no agenda and with no, ‘I have to look bad so you can look good’ — no Hunger Games,” Bethenny explained to host Mark Consuelos and guest host Maria Menounos. “It’s not The Hunger Games— which is what reality TV is and the Running of the Bulls and all those metaphors.”

She continued, “We totally let that go and clarified things, too — and made it clean and nice. You can redefine a relationship. It cannot pick up where it was then 20 years ago, it just can evolve into something different.” That is true. Such wisdom.

Bethenny said, “I like things being clean. I do like that. I don’t like angst. You just want things being nice.” She concluded that it was “nice to be older, wiser [and] in different relationships.”

The true test will be if Jill and Bethenny continue to have a friendship. Stay tuned!

Catch the Real Housewives of New York Season 14 – without Bethenny and Jill – on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT JILL AND BETHENNY’S FRIENDSHIP WILL CONTINUE? WILL YOU BE SURPRISED IF IT DOESN’T?