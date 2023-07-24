Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Fighting Again After Reconciliation

Well, we certainly didn’t need the Psychic Hotline for this one. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might be dialing 1-800-DIVORCE-IS-BACKON after the footage of their fights came out.

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums decided to reconcile, they aren’t navigating videos from their fights very well. Now we move on to the next part of their kids’ future therapy bills. TMZ has the scoop.

The beginning of the end?

Will the saga of Kimbo and Kroy ever end? You know the writers over at the Lifetime channel are watching this one like a hawk. Let’s review! First they lied, lied, and denied over financial rumors. Then Kim and Kroy mutually filed for divorce in May.

We transitioned into multiple calls to the police for fighting. Pot and gambling allegations entered the chat. The four minor children are still living with their battling parents under one roof and apparently Kim and Kroy are still in the same bed but not “engaging.”

Allegations Kim has lost the family’s entire stash and Kroy is walking around with a joint and a brain injury, but one trip to church fixes everything and the Lord wants them to work it out.

Now it appears there’s another glitch. An insider said Kim and Kroy are back at it because of the new footage that’s been blasted all over the media. Both are mad about what the other said in the videos. Sigh. Kimbo’s friends are already irritated with her for trashing Kroy and getting back with him. They currently believe the couple might break up again.

That said, the source doesn’t believe Kim and Kroy will file for divorce. Probably because they can’t afford to do so. Stay tuned, the B word is coming.

TELL US – WILL KIM AND KROY BREAK UP AGAIN? WHEN WILL THEY FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY?