Kandi Burruss Addresses Supposed ‘Beef’ With Kim Zolciak

Kandi Burruss is setting things straight about her alleged “beef” with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak. The ladies have had a tumultuous friendship since their collaboration on the song Don’t Be Tardy for the Party, during Season 2 of the Bravo series. Now, it appears the two stand at different places in their relationship.

Kim made an appearance on RHOA Season 15 and claimed that the two hadn’t squashed their longtime beef. Kandi has a different understanding. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she clapped back.

Seems like the beef isn’t all that squashed just yet!

Kandi Burruss sounds off on Kim Zolciak

Kandi is as confused as a chameleon in a bag of Skittles. And so are we. But for those unaware, her alleged beef with Kim started when she reportedly sued her co-star for copyright infringement and unpaid compensation, after Don’t Be Tardy For the Party was released.

In October 2013, Kim won the case and expressed her happiness by tweeting, “The truth always prevails.” While Kandi has left the issue far in the past, Kim is still holding on to it during her recent appearance on RHOA – probably for a storyline now that her divorce narrative isn’t working out in her favor.

Kim appeared alongside fellow alums DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu in an episode where they reunited with Shereé Whitfield. They took to reminiscing their time on the Bravo show when Kim noted that she ran into Kandi at Porsha’s wedding, who gave her a hug.

When Shereé asked if the two had finally squashed their beef, Kim said, “No, b*tch, just because I hugged her doesn’t mean I squashed it. I just sang a f*cking song that went really big and I enjoyed it.”

Answering a fan question on WWHL, Kandi denied that the ladies have any kind of beef. When Andy pointed out that they “kind of” did, Kandi set it all straight.

She recalled that the last time she met Kim, she was being sweet and hugged her, stating that their beef was from so long ago. The RHOA star noted that she was happy to reciprocate the feelings as she didn’t want to keep it going. But Kim’s statement said otherwise.

Kandi is over it and has better things to do with her life. She said, “Well, that’s not how you was acting when I saw you. Keep that same energy. There’s nothing for us to beef about.”

Looks like Kandi has moved on. Kim, you might want to focus on more pressing problems in your life – maybe decide if you want to be divorced to your husband after going back and forth.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

