NeNe Leakes Has ‘Nothing’ To Say to Shereé Whitfield After RHOA Season 1 Confession

How long has it been since Season 1 of Real Housewives of Atlanta? It’s too many years to count on your hands, yet NeNe Leakes and Shereé Whitfield still have unfinished business from way back then. Some tea just never gets cold.

Do you remember in Season 1 when NeNe showed up to Shereé’s birthday party only to be told she wasn’t on the guest list? Recently, Shereé finally admitted that she excluded NeNe on purpose. So now, during a recent interview with former RHOA producer Carlos King, NeNe finally responded to Shereé’s shady antics from all those years ago.

Yes, we’re still talking about RHOA Season 1

Carlos asked NeNe what she would say to Shereé today, knowing what she knows about the guest list fiasco. Although NeNe is never one to mince words, she claimed to have no comments for her former castmate. Then, of course, she proceeded to comment.

NeNe replied, “Nothing. Not a thing. Why would I give her any pointers? That’s probably the best thing she did, was leave me off of the list.”

NeNe then noted how that pivotal moment of drama helped propel the show forward, but she wasn’t surprised to hear that Shereé intentionally left her off the list.

“Without me, there’s no you … “

She told Carlos, “I always knew she purposely left me off the list … Now the question would be, ‘Why? Why leave me off the list, honey? Without me, there’s no you!'”

Shereé and NeNe’s relationship is one of the most complicated ones in the Housewives franchise. They started the show together, but Shereé never earned the same level of star power that NeNe had during the show’s prime. On the other hand, Shereé is now back on RHOA and in good graces with Bravo. Although that’s more than NeNe can claim, what does this mean for their relationship today? According to NeNe, they hardly have one.

“I don’t dislike Shereé, but for some … at one point, Shereé and I were like, really, really good,” NeNe explained. “Because we met before the cameras ever rolled. I would hang out at her house, Gregg [Leakes] and I would go out to the game with her and Bob [Whitfield] – Bob was playing football at the time – for some reason, I’m not exactly sure what it is, it’s like we haven’t connected or clicked in years, and I’m not sure why, I’m really not sure why.”

In retrospect, NeNe thinks the show prevented their friendship from flourishing. She asserted, “The truth is I was the show, and it just felt like all of them kind of turned against me, and our friendship just got lost in the mix.”

NeNe continued, “But I think Shereé is fun, you know when she wants to be. We’ve had a good time together. She’s a Capricorn. I’m a Sagittarius. We always have gotten along in the past before the cameras ever started rolling. Once the cameras started rolling, our friendship just became nothing.”

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sunday nights at 8/7c.

