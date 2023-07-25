Which RHONY Castmate Shocked Sai De Silva the Most?

Whether you’re a fan of the reboot or not, Real Housewives of New York is back making headlines. Season 14 has a fresh cast, and among them is social media influencer Sai De Silva. Hitting the press trail to promote the new season, she’s been chatting about her castmates. One in particular shocked her while filming Season 14. Here’s who…

Brynn Whitfield is “a little bit crazy,” says Sai

On the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Sai said Brynn Whitfield was the RHONY castmate who shocked her the most. “She just – Brynn and … we’re close, but just getting to know her a little bit more, she’s a little bit – she’s a fun time, she’s a little bit crazy,” Sai explained.

When podcast host David Yontef pointed out Brynn had compared herself to Elizabeth Taylor, Sai laughed. “She’s a little crazy,” the New Yorker confirmed, adding that Brynn was “looking to be a stay-at-home wife.” Sai also said she does believe Brynn is ready to find someone and “settle down.”

“I think she’s on the prowl,” Sai joked. Of a potential partner, Sai said Brynn’s significant other would need “deep” pockets, “like the pockets need to be so high that she can stand on them.”

The comments come after the RHONY Season 14 trailer, which teased tension between Sai and Brynn. Celebrating her 36th birthday, Brynn is shocked when Sai tells her to “go f*ck” herself. Brynn told Extra: “That was interesting. I have never been told to f*ck off on my birthday, but you know, I didn’t let it stop me.” What it did change, however, was their relationship. Despite being “really close,” things were fractured after that. “But, I think, hopefully, we’ve been working back in the right direction.”

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

