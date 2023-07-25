Shannon Beador ‘Reconnects’ With John Janssen After Split

Not done with each other yet! Shannon Beador and John Janssen dated for over three years before they broke up just before the holidays in 2022. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was “blindsided.” She kept the news private for another three months.

They cut contact for several months, but reconnected in a platonic manner, Shannon insists. The former couple have been seen together since the beginning of the summer. The RHOC star has had to repeatedly clarify that there is nothing sexual going on between them.

Anyway, that’s what she said during a previous interview with Jeff Lewis. But Shannon returned for the July 21 episode of Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show to give an update on her contact with John since their split.

Shannon claims neither she nor John have slept with anyone else since their split

Shannon and John dined together on several occassions. She also had him along for her Tres Amigas live shows, which included, on one occasion at least, sharing a hotel room with John. The mother of three insisted that they shared the room in a platonic manner.

“Are you dating? Are you together? Are you just friends? Are you just hooking up?” Jeff revisited the question.

“We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months. We see each other often,” Shannon responded.

The RHOC star didn’t spill anymore deets on the current situation. But she did reveal that both she and her ex-boyfriend dated other people in the six months since their split.

“John and I both, we dated, but neither of us have been intimate with anybody other than each other,” Shannon said. But the last time they “hooked up” was “a long time” ago.

This friendship seems a welcome change from the time that Shannon and John split and “never spoke.”

“[I] didn’t see him or speak to him, never ran into him. It was odd,” Shannon said of their inital clean break.

Shannon had one suitor, but the pair broke it off in April Since then, she and John, “spoke on the phone and decided to have dinner.”

“I had that brief relationship with that other person, then when that ended, you know, then we talked,” she explained.

So, the situation seems at a static point for now. And there is more interest as to why the couple split in the first place. Fans are scouring new RHOC episodes for hints as to what happened.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

