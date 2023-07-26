Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott Discusses Chief Stew Challenges

Below Deck chiefs stews have ranked in effectiveness and popularity over the years. Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain were popular across their numerous seasons, before they both left the series. The only subsequent chief stew that remotely measured up is Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher.

But now, former Below Deck Mediterranean stew Aesha Scott took over as head of interior on Below Deck Down Under. And viewers love having her back on camera.

Aesha rocks the Chief Stew role. As such, and given that Down Under is back for another season, Andy Cohen invited her back onto Watch What Happens Live recently to discuss the challenges of the role.

Aesha reveals how she would react

Andy invited Aesha to play “Chief Stew On It.” She was presented with circumstances that former chief stews faced and asked to reveal how she would “handle the situations.”

The first happened on Below Deck Med when Captain Sandy Yawn was called out for favoring the exterior team.

“How would you address the issue if your captain overheard your stew saying they suck deck crew d*ck?” Andy asked.

“I feel like that’s a very normal saying to hear in yachting. So I wouldn’t have much of a reaction,” Aesha responded.

In honor of Natasha Webb and Dave White’s illicit romance, Andy asked, “What would you do if you had a secret history with the chef and he started rage texting you during a drunken night out?”

“I would hope that I don’t text back, and address it in the morning. But I would probably rage text back,” the New Zealand native said.

“What would you do if one of your stews got in your face and told you you need to check yourself?” was the third question.

“I’d want to smack her in the face,” Aesha initially said. “But I’d probably tell her it’s unprofessional, and then I’d go and get the captain.”

The following three questions came up on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy was plagued with requests to work smarter, while Parsifal III was plagued with mechanical issues.

“How would you react if the first charter guest of the season complained to the captain about the interior service?” Andy asked.

Hopefully, Aesha would be less defensive. She said, “I would take that to heart. But at the same time, it’s the first charter. We’ve just joined the boat. It’s not going to be perfect.”

The next question had to do with managing disappointed clients. Andy asked, “What’s the best way to entertain the guests if the boat’s stuck on the dock after the engine fails?”

Aesha would “get them as drunk as possible.” This seems to be a tried and true tactic across the board on all Below Deck shows.

And finally, Andy asked, “How would you handle a captain who wanted to send a stew out with the guests every time they’re off the boat when you knew they could be more useful back on the boat?”

Surprisingly, Aesha “always” sends a stew. “That’s normal for me,” she added.

Catch the next episode of Below Deck Down Under, Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

