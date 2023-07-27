Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes’ Accusations With Love

NeNe Leakes is undoubtedly an icon. Many agree that Real Housewives of Atlanta has not and never will be the same without her. Even the other Housewives know what an asset she is, including Cynthia Bailey.

NeNe recently had an interview with Carlos King, wherein she took more than a few shots at the Housewives. She said that Cynthia would have never made it on RHOA if not for her husband who had the real star power.

Moreover, NeNe claimed that Cynthia tried to get her fired and “had an alliance with producers.” Cynthia was asked for her response on Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

Cynthia denies all of NeNe’s claims

Cynthia started, “I almost don’t even want to respond because it’s so ridiculous. First of all, I’m the first person to give NeNe Leakes her flowers. Whether or not she will give me even the water to … put some flowers in?” Cynthia laughed and said, “I don’t even think I can get the water.”

She went on, giving credit where it was due: “But I am the first to say, ‘When you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of NeNe Leakes.’ Period. The woman definitely put the show on the map. Okay? … Her personality is off the chain. She’s good TV. And when we were friends, it was great!”

“So, first of all, number one, I don’t have the power to get NeNe Leakes fired from anything. I couldn’t get NeNe Leakes fired from Taco Ball. Okay?” After a hearty laugh, she continued, “So, if I have all this power, how am I not even on the show anymore? But anyway, make it make sense.” She added that even with such power, it would be foolish to fire NeNe.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues, without NeNe and Cynthia, Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

