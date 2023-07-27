Gina Kirschenheiter Would ‘Love to Have a Wedding’

Are Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter and longtime boyfriend Travis Mullen engaged? Despite a preview for this week’s episode showing Travis wondering whether Gina is proposing to him, a wedding is not yet imminent. But is Gina, in fact, dreaming of white dresses and of saying “I do?”

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Gina admitted that the idea is always on the table, and she and Travis do discuss it now and then. “We’re very open, as you can see, and we’re very practical,” she said. “I think that really factors into this.”

Gina claims that she and her partner of four years are taking it slow. “We both married young,” she said, “and obviously selected partners that were not compatible for us. We obviously f*cked that up. Our relationships sh*t the bed. And we know that we’re committed to each other, but we are trying to be responsible.”

Could they be “saving” the big moment for the show?

“We have six kids,” Gina explained. “We’re more in a ‘building our life together’ phase. We’re never going to split up. We are a family. We are life partners.”

“Eventually, I would love to have a wedding,” the CaraGala Skincare founder continued. “I would love to spend a bunch of money on a party to celebrate our love, but right now, it’s just not our top priority.”

So either they’re not yet engaged, or she has to keep her mouth shut and wait for the big reveal on RHOC. Dare we hope?

Either way, you have to admit that Gina and Travis aren’t blindly rushing into anything. They’re taking their time to lay a firm foundation. They’ve both been divorced (Gina was married to Matthew Kirschenheiter from 2010-2019), and between them they have six children. That’s a houseful, but they seem to make it work.

And they are sort of “married” already, after their kids threw them a surprise backyard wedding in May 2023. Clearly the kids are on board with the idea, so it will probably happen eventually. I just hope production captures it on film for all of us to see.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

