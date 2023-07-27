Has James Kennedy Made Peace With Tom Sandoval?

Maybe the trip to Tahoe last week succeeded in mending fences for some of the Vanderpump Rules cast. After all, if Scheana Shay could make peace with Tom Sandoval, maybe his former close buddy James Kennedy can, too.

Prior to Scandoval, the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner had been something of a mentor to James. He was very involved in the planning and execution of James’ elaborate proposal to Rachel “Raquel” Leviss back in May 2021 after they’d dated for five years. Tom even chipped in half of the $25,000 price tag, saying at the time, “Nothing brings me more joy than to help a friend accomplish a dream that they have.” All of which made Tom’s affair with Rachel even more of a betrayal in James’ eyes.

When Sandoval and Rachel’s affair surfaced in March 2023, they immediately became personae non gratae with the Pump Rules cast. The outrage against the couple following the exposure of Scandoval came to a head at the Season 10 Reunion.

The penultimate moment between Tom and James occurred when the DJ referred to his former close friend as a “poo-poo head.” I guess the Brit was so upset, he regressed to language used by kindergartners. Shocking.

Is all forgiven between James and Tom?

With so much animosity between them, it was surprising when TikTok user TheZenBlonde spotted James and Tom at Sur on July 25, “just seemingly chilling and laughing together.” James’ current girlfriend Ally Lewber was at his side, along with a small group of friends.

Just a week ago, the cast flew to beautiful Lake Tahoe on the California/Nevada border for a filming opportunity disguised as a vacation. Perhaps the serene environment, in tandem with the meditation exercise that helped Scheana forgive Sandoval, provoked some spiritual healing in James, too. Sharing a drink together is a big step when they nearly came to blows at the reunion.

Sandy does have a contract, after all, so somebody has to film with him. The forgiveness among the cast is nice to see, though. The jury’s still out on whether the same clemency will be extended to Rachel, if and when she ever returns.

