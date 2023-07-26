Scheana Shay Had ‘Uncomfortable’ Moment of ‘Healing’ With Tom Sandoval in Lake Tahoe

It shouldn’t be a stretch to say that nobody wants anything to do with Tom Sandoval at the moment. After cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, the story was so sensationalized that Tom couldn’t help but try and capitalize on it. Now, everyone’s tired of his BS.

But one person who’s been affected all too harshly by Scandoval is Scheana Shay. Scheana was a friend to Tom and Rachel. She even defended Rachel when no one else would. But after Scandoval, Scheana knew there was no way her friendships could continue.

Losing a friendship in any instance is hard. And all the harder when you still have to see those former friends at work. Recently, when the Vanderpump Rules cast took a trip to Lake Tahoe for filming, Scheana and Tom were unexpectedly paired together for a meditative experience.

Scheana and Tom get awkward on camera

Scheana explained the situation on her Amazon Live. “I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable.” Although, Scheana admitted that the scene would make “good TV,” in part due to the shock. Scheana and Tom were not “expecting to be paired together.”

She went on to explain how tough filming that day was overall. “Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

Scheana and her costars have made it known how difficult this process has been for her. “I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously. Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to return to Bravo early next year.

TELL US – TO WHAT DEGREE DO YOU FEEL SYMPATHY FOR SCHEANA? IS SHE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION?