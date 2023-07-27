Heather Dubrow ‘Disappointed’ With Gina Kirschenheiter

During Season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter became unlikely buddies. They bonded over both coming from New York. And Heather even invited Gina to the Big Apple.

During the Season 17 RHOC premiere, Heather felt that Gina wasn’t spending time with her. Heather was hurt when Gina had a charity event and didn’t invite Fancy Pants. Gina told her co-star that the event wasn’t extravagant, so she figured Heather wouldn’t want to attend.

What’s a little disappointment between friends?

Gina was a guest on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files. And she shared that Heather shot her a text after the Season 17 premiere aired.

She explained, “Heather did — she texted me right after the first episode aired and she was like ‘I’m disappointed in you and your comments that you made’ and I was like hmmm, but I was like, ‘Well, just wait if you are pissed now, we are pretty much not friends anymore.’”

I love it when Real Housewives are honest. Gina asked Heather if she wanted to discuss her feelings. Fancy Pants finally responded to Gina after “more episode[s] [of RHOC season 17] came out.”

When Heather did get in contact, she surprised Gina. “She reached back out to me and I think she felt really bad,” Gina explained. “And you know, she actually, like, apologized.”

Gina stated that she cares about her fellow cast member. So much so, that the duo decided to try and preserve their friendship, no matter what drama happens on the show. “I’m like ‘Also if something else comes up that it bothers you, let’s just be open to the idea that, like, we can talk about it, but, like, we can still be friends,’” Gina said.

Hopefully, this duo can keep their friendship strong. But good intentions don’t always work out for Real Housewives.

