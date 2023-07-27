Kathy Hilton Criticized by Trolls After Revealing Late Mom Was Sinead O’Connor Fan

When Kathy Hilton says, “Leave my dead mother alone,” you better do it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just defended her late mother in the comments section on an Instagram posts recognizing Sinead O’Connor’s passing. It’s the most bizarre thread you’ll read today, but we’re here for Kathy’s clapback.

When Page Six posted about Sinead O’Connor passing away, Kathy left a comment paying her respects and acknowledging the personal connection she had to her music. Kathy wrote, “The last 3 days of my Mothers life Sinead OConnors music was all she listened to.”

Hearing about Kathleen “Big Kath” Richards and her connection to Sinead’s music is lovely. However, some troll in the comment section decided to get preachy. They criticized Kathy’s choice of music for her mother, and a massive war of words broke out in the thread.

The commenter wrote, “Why would you play music of some whack job who walked with the devil on earth for your dying mom who’s [sic] would I’m sure prefer to go to heaven. Seems odd.”

Of course, Sinead famously ripped apart a picture of the Pope on Saturday Night Live and was a vocal critic of the Catholic church. That’s likely what this commenter was referring to, but why take the time to write that to Kathy? Why not keep scrolling like everyone else?

When Kathy saw the criticism, she ended up wading even further into the cesspool of comments to defend Big Kath. She defended her mother, explaining that she likely wasn’t aware of Sinead’s personal beliefs. Then Kathy laid it out frankly. She wrote, “She liked the music leave my dead Mother alone?”

This is how Kathy responds to trolls; you have to appreciate it. Since then, dozens and dozens of people have jumped into the comments, arguing with the troll about Sinead, Kathy, and everything in between. But we think it’s probably best to leave dead people alone and avoid the trolls in the comments.

