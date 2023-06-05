Is Porsha Williams Open To Expanding Her Family With Simon Guobadia?

When former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams tied the knot with Simon Guobadia in November 2022, there were doubters. After all, Simon was the recent ex of her co-star Falynn Pina (formerly Falynn Guobadia). And the timeline of Simon and Porsha’s relationship was sketchy. None of Porsha’s co-stars supported her new relationship, except for Drew Sidora.

Porsha has one daughter with her previous fiancé, hot dog king Dennis McKinley. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Meanwhile, Simon has five kids from two of his previous marriages. But he and Porsha do not have any children together. In a special birthday shout-out for Simon on Instagram, Porsha revealed whether a baby might be in the cards for them.

She is open to boarding the baby-making train

In her post, the RHOA alum told her husband how much she loves him, and the life that they built together. She wrote, “Screaming Happy Birthday to my amazing Husband!! I love you more than you will ever know. I am completely obsessed with the life we have built and I thank God daily for such a kind, loving, non toxic, supportive, homie lover friend like you!”

Porsha continued, “You are a beautiful man with an even more beautiful spirit and I couldn’t have ask for a better man of the house than you.”

It seems like Porsha and Simon are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. “Hopefully God sees fit to expand our lil family in the future. I hope you know that I will love you and be by your side in this life and the next,” she added.

So, it sounds like Porsha is open to expanding her family with Simon. Simon’s ex-wife Falynn claimed that Simon wasn’t able to father more children. I guess we will wait and see if the couple is ready, and able, to add a new baby to their family unit.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

