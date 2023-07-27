Real Housewives Who Have Been Accused Of Using Ozempic

Sometimes, it can be hard to see your favorite Real Housewives‘ looks change overnight, especially when you have watched them on Bravo for multiple seasons. However, with the wonder shot being used by Hollywood, Ozempic has become the go-to drug for weight loss amongst the housewives. Even if it was never meant to be used as a diet drug, the women are rushing to their doctors to get a prescription and jump on the bandwagon.

Ozempic is a once-a-week shot that was certified by the FDA for the use in patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes. However, while also controlling blood sugar, the drug was discovered to suppress patients appetites. In a blink of the eye, Ozempic has been called out for multiple Real Housewives’ weight loss. However, only a few have copped to using it. The Real Housewives accused of using Ozempic often push back against those claims.

Kyle Richards Shows Her Abs

The star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, sparked outrage after she posted a revealing bikini photo that showed off more than her abs. Kyle always kept a slim figure, but fans questioned if she had gone too far with the latest Instagram snap. She has denied using Ozempic and shared she started living a healthier lifestyle, which included not drinking alcohol.

Amongst all the backlash, Kyle also shared that she used her Peloton three times a week and gave up on strength training. Followers haven’t exactly taken Kyle at her word. One wrote in the comments, “The reason people are asking for the true honesty in how this was accomplished is so we can stop feeling gaslit. Denying the unlimited money and access to spend on procedures, trainers, chefs, and medications can make people feel badly about themselves when ‘cutting alcohol and carbs’ doesn’t do the same thing for them.”

Kyle has still refuted the claims, calling them “frustrating” when she puts in the hard work.

Gina Stepped on a Scale

In May 2023, Gina Kirschenheiter was one of the Real Housewives accused of using Ozempic, and she became so fed up that she decided to step on a scale via her TikTok video. Gina spoke out, saying, “I’m a size 6. If i wasnt eating i would be a 2. Go kick rocks. I’m weighing myself to silence the noise. I am very healthy, very average. Like all of us, I try to take my pictures at good angles and I stopped drinking a year and a half ago. I’m not on a weight loss drug, and it’s not my fault that you want to try and make something that’s not there, my friend.” Gina then weighed in at 155.9 lbs.

Again, Gina attributes her weight loss to the fact that she stopped drinking over a year and a half ago. Real Housewives of Orange County viewers will be able to see her sobriety journey on the latest season. Gina revealed she began to use alcohol as a crutch, especially during COVID-19. Currently, Gina is slaying in her confessional looks and has fans wondering if they, too, should give up cocktails.

Erika Jayne Is Unrecognizable

Erika Jayne was one of the most fashionable housewives on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, thanks to her avant-garde attire. The Pretty Mess singer always came across as comfortable in her own skin, so it surprised fans when she reappeared as a much slimmer version of herself. Viewers became alarmed after Erika was snapped on a date wearing skin-tight red leather pants, via Page Six. One fan commented, “She looks like she’s lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she’s okay.”

While a Las Vegas residency schedule can be grueling, Erika’s drastic weight loss seemed to have happened overnight, leading her to become one of the Real Housewives accused of using Ozempic. Many viewers loved the fact that Erika wasn’t like the other 90210 housewives and didn’t have the typical Beverly Hills body. However, Erika has clapped back in multiple Instagram comments, noting she has not taken the diet drug.

Garcelle Steps Up

Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!! — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) June 11, 2023 Garcelle Beauvais/Twitter

Garcelle Beauvais has always been authentic in the franchise, so it surprised viewers to see a new version of the mother of three. The accusations started after Garcelle and Sutton Stracke were pictured together at a Pride event in Los Angeles. Bravo snapped a photo of the two, and fans didn’t hold back that they thought she might be using Ozempic.

One fan wrote, “Gracelle has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” The Coming to America actress wasted no time shutting down the rumors, writing, “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing. I’m not playing with that!!!”

