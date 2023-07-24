Real Housewives Who Have Admitted To Using Ozempic

Today, more than ever, women, including Real Housewives, have the challenging task of ignoring the urge to have the perfect body. With no actual definition, since everyone is beautiful in their own way, most Bravo fans and Bravo personalities are bombarded with images, whether on social media, the news, or TV, that try to force many of us into a box. No one said being on a reality TV show would be easy, and some Real Housewives who use Ozempic are finally sharing why they decided to take the drug.

Ozempic was approved by the FDA in 2017 as a drug to manage type 2 diabetes, but no one could have guessed it would turn into a popular weight loss drug. Out of nowhere, Ozempic has been looked at as the holy grail for weight loss, with some major Bravo personalities admitting to using the weekly injection to speed up their transformations. The life-saving drug for some has become Hollywood’s worst-kept secret.

Emily Is Proud of Her Comeback

In early July, Emily Simpson of Real Housewives of Orange County revealed via an Instagram Q&A that along with working with a trainer and eating a balanced diet, she also took the type two diabetes drug. The mother of three also revealed she had liposuction. After a few fans asked about her total weight loss, Emily opened up, revealing she was now a size 6.

Surprisingly, Emily’s secret is not paying attention to the number on the scale. She noted in her Instagram story that looking at the number each week was often “detrimental” to her mindset, sharing that her trainer will let her know when she reaches her goal weight. Emily added that her goal weight is what she was when she first married her husband, Shane Simpson. Emily has also been sharing videos of her lifting workouts, showing that she is also putting in the hard work.

Dolores Embraces Ozempic’s Power

WWHL/YouTube

The muscle of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania, admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had been taking Ozempic for six weeks while preparing for the Garden State reunion. At the time, Andy jokingly asked who wasn’t on the drug, to which Dolores replied, “Not one! I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”

Dolores shared that she hadn’t suffered from any side effects, noting she only had a loss of appetite. The mother of two told Page Six that she took the drug for medical reasons, sharing with RHONJ fans, “I’m going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation, and weight is hard to take off…I work out, and I don’t eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it’s a lot of different layers…Let’s just let everybody know.”

Jen Fessed Up to Ozempic

WWHL/YouTube

Jen Fessler also revealed she used the diabetes drug in a Watch What Happens Live episode. The ‘friend of’ was comedic in her approach and extremely genuine as she shared with Andy that Ozempic was all part of her makeover. The CEO of F Major revealed that she “did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides, and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight.”

Andy quickly dug deeper into the question of Ozempic, with Jen winking and answering, “You said it, I didn’t.” Jen also underwent plastic surgery and had a deep plane facelift, platysmaplasty, and rhinoplasty.

Margaret Uses Weight Loss Shot

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Margaret Josephs revealed at the beginning of the summer that she felt “great,” via People, after noting she had been on a mix of peptides and hormone therapy for the past year.

After shedding 22 lbs, Margaret told the outlet that the process has “been life-changing. And it’s not about being fat or skinny; it’s about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I’m supposed to be. I feel so lucky to have found something that’s really working for me.”

