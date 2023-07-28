Does Below Deck’s Kate Chastain Want Another Baby?

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shared that she was expecting her first child in December 2022. The fan-favorite former chief stew always made viewers laugh with her quips and hilarious observations.

Kate welcomed her baby in May 2023. She named him Sullivan Cay. While she never provided any information about Sullivan’s dad, fans thought that her former flame, Chef Ben Robinson, might be the baby daddy. Kate eventually shut down those rumors.

So, now that Kate has settled into single motherhood, is she ready to expand her little family? E! News has the details.

One and possibly done

First, Kate addressed how motherhood has been going thus far. “I thought after being a chief stew on yachts I was like, ‘Oh, being a mom, how hard could it be?’ It is so much harder than being a chief stew on yachts. It really is, but I love it,” Kate explained.

But she was shocked by some facts about taking care of a baby. “I guess what really surprises me is it’s not just feeding and diapers. Also, the number of diapers surprised me,” she stated. “At my baby shower, I asked my cousin, ‘So, how many diapers a day, like three, five?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no.'”

How does Kate feel about giving Sullivan a sibling? “I think I’m done. I think one will be enough for me, but check back in another year because I think, with time, you forget stuff,” Kate said. “I’m texting all my friends and siblings who have multiple kids like, ‘I can’t believe you did this more than once,’ but also that’s what people said to me about Below Deck seasons and I kept going back for that as well. You never know,” she added.

Kate also shared that her friends from The Traitors sent her gifts. She said, “Cirie [Fields] that was on Traitors on Peacock with me — she won Traitors — she was one of the first to send me a present and she sent me gorgeous, immaculate Ralph Lauren outfits.”

Kate added, “I’ve received La Mer from Brandi Glanville. She was like, ‘You’re going to be getting baby gifts from everyone, this is for you. Stay being a MILF.'”

It sounds like Kate is adjusting well to being a new mom.

Meanwhile, you can catch Below Deck Down Under on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO KATE’S SKILLS FROM BEING A CHIEF STEW HELP WITH MOTHERHOOD? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL EXPAND HER FAMILY EVENTUALLY?