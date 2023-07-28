RHONY Newbies Are ‘Pretty Damn Fabulous,’ Says Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps was in the mood for some compliments for her Real Housewives of New York successors. In a recent interview, the Crappie Lake star complimented the cast members of the RHONY reboot.

When asked about what she thought of the new cast members and the episodes, she expressed that they were “pretty damn fabulous.” While it’s not the same as the iconic original, it is definitely still entertaining.

The Season 14 cast includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Not only are these women good looking and successful, they can also have fun and throw some shade while they’re at it!

Luann is all praise for the RHONY newbies

Luann called the newbies a “great looking group of ladies,” and noted that they seemed to have a lot of fun. I, for one, definitely won’t dispute that. The new cast have brought the charm and freshness that I was struggling to find in the other Housewives shows on the network.

These ladies fought over cheese! It’s still better than talking about who’s cheating on whom.

Luann also revealed to Access Hollywood that she’d only seen the premiere episode. She noted that while there’s not much going on except “cheesegate,” the alum was hopeful of what the newbies have in store for the future episodes.

She recalled host Andy Cohen’s remarks on Watch What Happens Live when he said, “Yeah, it’s all fine and good right now, but let’s wait and see.” Luann further said, “I think they’re a great group. I wish them much success. I really do.”

The newbies definitely have Luann’s blessings! We’ll have to let time decide to see if they manage to continue the iconic legacy of the RHONY franchise.

While the original RHONY: Legacy was scrapped, Luann teased that it might not be completely out of the picture. She touched on the point that the OG ladies took a trip to St. Barts for Ultimate Girls Trip, where she was accompanied by fellow castmates Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon among others.

