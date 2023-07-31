Andy Cohen’s Baby Gift for New Mom Kate Chastain

Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain had some choppy seas adjusting to motherhood. But now it sounds like she and her son are in a routine.

In May, Kate announced her son’s birth on Instagram. “Hard launch: Sullivan Cay,” she captioned a photo with her son.

Kate has received amazing baby gifts from Bravolebrities. Now Andy Cohen has revealed what he sent the new mommy. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has the details.

That’s some cool baby swag

“I sent her one of my favorite gifts, which is a Doona. It’s a collapsible stroller that turns into a car seat,” Andy said. “And so, I sent her that, and she’s great.” A Doona, which is safe for newborns, can make 360-degree turns. This smooth stroller will set you back about $550. Car seat covers and other add-ons are available.

Little Sullivan also received gifts from some of Kate’s co-stars on The Traitors. “Cirie [Fields] that was on Traitors on Peacock with me — she won Traitors — she was one of the first to send me a present and she sent me gorgeous, immaculate Ralph Lauren outfits,” Kate said. Sullivan is one stylish baby.

“I’ve received La Mer from Brandi Glanville. She was like, ‘You’re going to be getting baby gifts from everyone, this is for you. Stay being a MILF,’” Kate added. Totally on-brand for Brandi.

Bonding over crime

While the Below Deck alum isn’t sure if she wants to expand her family, she is enjoying her routine with Sullivan. “I’m happy to report that we have our sh*t together around here. And we’re getting into a routine finally,” Kate said in a TikTok. “In the morning, after we enjoy our episode of Dateline in bed, Sullivan loves Dateline, it’s his favorite. When I was pregnant I would listen to it on a loop so ‘Murder! The dead body was murdered!’ It soothes him so that’s fun.”

“But then he goes to vision school. I thought I was being a bad mom. But also wanted to use my own arms again,” she explained. “But then my friend who is an eye doctor saw this on my Instagram story and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, good job mom I’m so impressed. Those are the best eye exercises you can do for your infant.’ So, he’s gonna have the best vision ever,” Kate added.

Sounds like Kate is killing it as a mom!

Meanwhile, you can catch Below Deck Down Under on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

