Everything Guests Got in Their $5,000 Giftbag at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon

Jill Zarin celebrated her third annual Luxury Luncheon this past weekend (July 29, 2023). Celebrity event planner Sean Koski, and co-founder of Ticket2Events Brian Kelly told Reality Tea that they had “a lot of great things in store.” Looking at some of the pictures from the extravaganza, it’s clear they were telling the truth!

“All the VIP/Golden ticket holders will be treated to a custom fit 14k solid gold Permanent bracelet upon entry from The Bond Society,” the pair promised. And that was just for starters. Guests were also treated to a giftbag, with contents worth over $5,000. We asked for the exclusive details on what was included, and now, we’re jealous that we didn’t get one for ourselves!

What was in the Jill Zarin Luxury Luncheon giftbag?

(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

RéVive

Advocare

Floafers

FabFitFun

Makeup Eraser

Coola

Nippies

SolaWave

New Chapter

Qunol Gummies

Beachwaver

Cindy Bresseler

Emberli Pridham’s A Real Life Fairy Tale

Jill & Ally

Jill Zarin Beauty

Safely

Banilo Co

Hamptons Storyboard Magazine

Xo8 Skincare

Athena Club

SkinMedica

NewBeauty Magazines

NewBeauty TestTubes

Complimentary membership of matchmaking from Tawkify

Grande Lash

Nutrafol

V-Spot Media Spa

ProLon

Floof Dog Wipes

Natural Life Bohemian

Canvelle

Mario Badescu

Waterdrop

+ even more!

We think it’s fair to say that the guests at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon 2023 were gifted with some of the finest products money can buy.

“An event like this take us all year,” said Sean and Brian. “The month after we are finished, brands reach back out to us and want to sign back on, or those who have seen it in the press and missed the previous year want to sign up and be involved.”

(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

As for Jill, she didn’t want to talk about anything to do with Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York, or her new Amazon series The GOAT. She did, however, tell Reality Tea that her daughter Ally Shapiro was doing “amazing.”

Now enjoying a new type of relationship with Ally, Jill shared: “We are business partners in our Crystal Manifestation Candle company, Jill & Ally, as well as Jill Zarin Home, which just launched its first tabletop collection at the Atlanta Market. I am so proud of her, and I am so lucky that I get to watch her thrive in business as well as her personal life.”

