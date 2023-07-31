Morgan Wade Documentary Being Produced by Kyle Richards After Romance Rumors

After months of speculation that Kyle Richards had gone down a different road after 50-odd years of heterosexuality, an important puzzle piece has been revealed.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming Season 13. After the success of the Scandoval storyline for Vanderpump Rules, reports emerged that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage was in peril. Coincidentally. Then a friendship with Morgan Wade was rumored to be something else. Now it seems that “something else” is a documentary that Kyle is producing. TMZ has the details.

Up next, Executive Producer: Kyle Richards

The streets have been buzzing and Alex Baskin has been praying RHOBH might get the Scandoval treatment for its lucky 13th season. Unfortunately, there are a lot of folks calling bluff on the whole situation, saying it’s a ratings grab. Now that theory looks a bit more plausible.

Amid alleged marriage troubles, Kyle has been coy regarding her close relationship with Morgan. But they might be hanging out a lot because Kyle is producing a documentary on her friend’s life.

They were recently papped in Aspen, causing a few eyebrows to be raised their way again. As Kyle attempted to force the Kemosabe way of life into Morgan’s aesthetic, it was basically a business trip.

Production of the documentary will focus on Morgan’s life, obviously, and the challenges she’s faced thus far. It will cover her career success and also touch on overcoming substance abuse. Additionally, Morgan is allowing people to see the more vulnerable side of her medical concerns.

Being at high risk for both breast and ovarian cancer, Morgan is having a double mastectomy in November 2023. It’s assumed this journey will be covered in her documentary, which is a brave move no matter how you look at it.

As for Kyle, she isn’t sitting behind the camera. She’ll be showing up alongside Morgan and has been shooting her own footage of Morgan’s concert appearances.

So this might be why Kyle and Morgan have been together so much. And if speculation surrounding their relationship leads to more interest in the new season, all the better. Right?

